September is Attendance Awareness Month for SJSD and The St. Joseph Mustangs are Here to Help

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Mustangs and the St. Joseph School District are teaming up for Attendance Awareness Month to encourage students to attend school on a regular basis.
The Mustangs have planned two events to encourage attendance.
The first event is the Mustangs Reading Program Kick Off, each year the Mustangs has a free reading program for local elementary schools where students can earn free tickets to a Mustangs game and other prizes.
The second event is a Night Out at a Mustangs Game. Students who meet the attendance goal set by SJSD will be invited to a night at a Mustangs game for free.
“We are excited to partner up with the Saint Joseph School District and highlight why it’s so important to be in school every day,” said Mustangs Team Owner Ky Turner.
Turner continued by saying, “Mustangs fans are some of the best across the country. We set a record for game attendance this past season. More importantly, we’d love to set a record for attendance in our schools this year as well.
The partnership between SJSD and the Mustangs is one of several ways the district is planning to combat chronic absence in St. Joseph.
Dr. Kendra Lau, Director of School Improvement for SJSD stated, “The St. Joseph School District is excited to partner with the Mustangs to hit our attendance goal of 90%. It's time for an attendance homerun!”