SJSD superintendent hired by Minn. school district

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The superintendent of the St. Joseph School District will become the new superintendent of a school district in Minnesota.
The Lakeville Area School Board of Education announced Thursday that Dr. Doug Van Zyl's contract for superintendent has been approved.
According to a press release from Lakeville, Van Zyl's contract is for three years and will begin his role on July 1.
The board unanimously selected Van Zyl to be the next superintendent on March 15.
Van Zyl has been superintendent of the St. Joseph School District since 2018 and his contract was extended last year to run through spring 2023.
