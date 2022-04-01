SJSD Teacher of the Year finalists announced

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph School District announced the three finalists for Teacher of the Year on Friday.
The Tribute to Teachers and Staff event that is sponsored by the St. Joseph School District Foundation, recognizes teachers, support personnel and volunteers with the purpose to honor and recognize outstanding employees in the district for their hard work, excellence, dedication and commitment to education.
Kellie Shelly an ESOL teacher (K-6) at Edison Elementary, Denise Peters a second grade teacher from Skaith Elementary and Kaleb Johnson, a fifth grade teacher from Hyde Elementary are this year's finalists.
Thirty-two teachers from across the district were nominated.
The Teacher of the Year, Support Person of the Year, the Innovator of the Year, and the Volunteer of the Year recipients will be honored at the annual SJSD Foundation’s Tribute to Teachers and Staff Banquet on April 14, 2022 at Missouri Western State University.