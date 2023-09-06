Strong Enrollment in St. Joseph Catholic Academy for 2023-2024 School Year

St. Joseph, MO; The St. Joseph Catholic Academy has reported strong enrollment for the 2023-2024 school year.
The retention rate of teachers is 97 percent so students of Bishop LeBlond, St. Gianna, St. Francis, St. James, and Cathedral schools can expect to see familiar faces throughout the school year.
The St. James school received the highest rate of enrollment at an increase of over 10 percent.
The Cathedral school had an uptick in enrollment by 10 percent.
"What our teacher and student retention and gains tells us, is that we are on the right track with the formation of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Campus leaders are gaining a sense of unity in both classroom educational support and among other campus families," Superintendent Dr. Karen Kroh said.
Dr. Kroh finished her statement by saying, "We are truly becoming one family of five campuses."