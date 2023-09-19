United States Department of Education Names Eight Missouri Schools Blue Ribbon Winners

Missouri, The United States Department of Education announced on September 19th that eight Missouri schools made the 2023 National Blue Ribbon School list.
According to a media release from the department, Blue Ribbon Schools are schools that are recognized for overall academic achievement, performance, or progress in closing gaps in achievement among students on assessments.
The eight Missouri schools include three St. Louis schools, Betty Wheeler Classical Jr. Academy, Mallinckrodt A.B.I Elementary School, and Reed Elementary School.
The remaining schools are Chesterfield Elementary School in Chesterfield, Matthews Elementary School in Nixa, Pierremont Elementary School in Manchester, Fort Zumwalt South High School in St. Peters, and Harry S. Truman Elementary School in Webb City.
United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said, "The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to raise the bar in education."
Cardona continued, "The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."
"As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families," Cardona concluded.
National Blue Ribbon Schools program has awarded approximately 10,000 awards to over 9,700 schools.
Up to 420 schools can be nominated each year.
Recipients of the National Blue Ribbon Award receive a flag for their school to signal that they are a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.