...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Fri   Sat   Sat
1pm   1am   1pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.4  Fri 7am   22.9  18.3  15.0


&&

United Way Stuff the Bus returns

  • Updated
  • 0

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is already preparing for the new school year.

Friday the organization announced the United Way Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive.

This year's event will be on Friday August 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday August 6 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both Walmart locations.

Volunteers are needed to collect donated school supply items that will be distributed through United Way partner agencies and programs.

Donors are also needed to purchase new school supply items.

For more information on how on this year's Stuff the Bus, contact united way at 816-364-2381 or by going to stjosephunitedway.org/stuffthebus.

