United Way Stuff the Bus returns

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The United Way of Greater St. Joseph is already preparing for the new school year.
Friday the organization announced the United Way Stuff the Bus School Supplies Drive.
This year's event will be on Friday August 5 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday August 6 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both Walmart locations.
Volunteers are needed to collect donated school supply items that will be distributed through United Way partner agencies and programs.
Donors are also needed to purchase new school supply items.
For more information on how on this year's Stuff the Bus, contact united way at 816-364-2381 or by going to stjosephunitedway.org/stuffthebus.