United Way Stuff the Bus returns

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri... Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/kc/. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Platte River near Agency. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && Fld Obs Forecasts Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sat 1pm 1am 1pm Platte River Agency 20.0 22.4 Fri 7am 22.9 18.3 15.0 &&