Voice Of Courage national child abuse prevention month

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Voices of Courage Child Advocacy Center
Executive Director Mellissa Birdsell says its important for the public to keep an eye out for kids in the community and report suspicious behaviors to the authorities.
"Kids don't always know when they're stepping into a dangerous situation. Also, if there are signs in that child that something's not right. We just want people to say so we know not be afraid to come forward and say I think something's wrong." said Birdsell
Birdsell says if you suspect a child could be in danger, call the child abuse hotline at 1-800-392-3738.. if it is a emergency call 911..