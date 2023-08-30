Washburn University Received $2 Million Contribution to Leadership Institute

Topeka, KAN; In a media release from Washburn University, the university announced that Joe and Janet Aleshire from Overland Park, Kansas had donated $2 million to the Leadership Institute.
The Leadership Institute will combine with the pre-existing Learning in the Community program at Washburn to create the new Aleshire Center for Leadership and Community Engagement.
The donation from the Aleshires will be used to fund scholarships, program spaces, and expand student programming around leadership and community- engaged learning.
“This new Center broadens both the breadth and the depth of leadership development and community-engaged learning at Washburn while continuing to offer pillar programs and transformational experiences available exclusively to Washburn students,” said JuliAnn Mazachek, president, Washburn University. “We are so thankful to the Aleshires for their support and shared vision of this combined program to continue to develop students into leaders.”
The Aleshires are not Washburn graduates but they have participated in leadership lessons and head the Aleshire Venture Grant which works in tandem with the United Way of Kaw Valley and the LE300: Leadership Skills Development course, which is a program that allows students to have a say in the distribution of funds to community agencies that promote early childhood development.
“One of the responsibilities we have as leaders is to develop others to become leaders,” the Aleshires said. “We think of our gift as an investment by preparing Washburn students to be more effective leaders, now and in the future.”
“This generous commitment will provide ample opportunities for students to develop the leadership skills necessary for navigating complex community challenges and give them space to practice those skills,” said Lauren Edelman, director, Washburn Leadership Institute. “This gift will affect students for generations to come, and we are thankful to the Aleshires for their generosity toward Washburn and its students.”