Election challenge thrown out, Results of St. Joseph's municipal election to stand

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Buchanan County District Court judge has ruled that the results of St. Joseph's municipal elections will remain and that no review of ballots will be conducted.
The campaign for at-large city council candidate Kenton Randolph was requesting all ballots in his race be reviewed and that any that had no candidate selected be thrown out.
Randolph was just eight votes shy of getting more than a 50 percent vote count in his race that included nine candidates vying for four council seats.
His campaign believes that if those ballots are removed, the voter total would drop enough to give him the necessary votes to automatically be elected and bypass April's general election.
There were seven ballots cast last Tuesday where no candidates were selected in any of the three races that were being decided.
Randolph's lawyer asserted that if individual races were examined, there would be more blank ballots like there were in the races for mayor and municipal judge.
However, Judge Kate Schaefer ruled that no vote on a ballot cast is still a vote.
Joe Lauber, Attorney representing city: "If a person makes an effort to go to the polls and if they choose to have no vote or not select a candidate, they felt like that should be heard, said Joe Lauber, an attorney representing the City of St. Joseph. "That was simply the argument we wanted to put forward today."
An attorney representing Randolph's campaign did not agree with the decision.
"There wasn't a 'none of the above' option vote. That's effectively what someone is doing by not voting," said Gregg Larson.
In the primary last week for city council at-large seats, local electrician Randy Shultz finished first and had enough votes to automatically win. That means there will now be six candidates running for three available seats. On the ballot along with Randolph will be incumbent Marty Novak, local business owner Jeff Schomburg, incumbent Brenda Blessing, St. Joseph School District board member Kenneth Reeder and incumbent Spanky O'Dell.
The general election will be Tuesday, April 5th.