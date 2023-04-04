Election update: voter turnout steady this morning, officials saying less than last election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's Election Day in St. Joseph!
The polls opened their doors at 6:00 a.m. this morning where voters are deciding on a number of topics such as:
- Two seats on the St. Joseph School Board of Education
- Quarter cent sales tax extension for emergency ambulance services
- 3% sales tax of recreational marijuana sold in St. Joseph
Polling officials told KQ2 the voter turnout has been fair, but much slower compared to the last election.
"We've been pretty steady, but it's picked up since nine o'clock. A lot slower, a lot slower than the last election. Last election, not typical. We were, we were absolutely bombarded. It was great," said Shelly Schoeneck, Supervisory Judge.
Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Stay up to date as KQ2 brings you the latest with the results.