Election update: voter turnout steady this morning, officials saying less than last election

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
1 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Tuesday to 1 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...Dangerous Fire Weather Conditions Tuesday...

.Warm and gusty winds will increase through the day from the
south. Expect good surface moisture to be present early in the
day; however, by mid day there will be rapid drying as a warm and
dry airmass moves in from the west this afternoon. RH values will
plummet to around 15 to 20 percent later this afternoon in
northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This, combined with the
strong southerly winds will cause any fire that ignites to spread
rapidly. .

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM
CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY, AND WINDY CONDITIONS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, AND 103...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 1 PM this
afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, and 103.Fire
weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Out of the south at 20 to 30 mph, with gusts between 40
and 50 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity around 15 to 25 percent
this afternoon

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Election update: voter turnout steady this morning, officials saying less than last election

Voting Stickers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's Election Day in St. Joseph! 

The polls opened their doors at 6:00 a.m. this morning where voters are deciding on a number of topics such as:

- Two seats on the St. Joseph School Board of Education

- Quarter cent sales tax extension for emergency ambulance services

- 3% sales tax of recreational marijuana sold in St. Joseph

Polling officials told KQ2 the voter turnout has been fair, but much slower compared to the last election.

"We've been pretty steady, but it's picked up since nine o'clock. A lot slower, a lot slower than the last election. Last election, not typical. We were, we were absolutely bombarded. It was great," said Shelly Schoeneck, Supervisory Judge.

Polls will be open until 7:00 p.m. this evening. Stay up to date as KQ2 brings you the latest with the results.

