Electric companies planning for emergencies

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been just days since a targeted attack on a North Carolina power grid and electricity companies throughout the nation are on edge.
Bill Brinton is the Director of Buchanan County Emergency Management and says St. Joseph has plans in place for emergencies such as this.
"We do have what's called a COAD, that’s Community Organizations Action and Disasters and we're very blessed to have a United Way that works very closely with us. If you have a disaster, we have the people here who can take care of it,” Brinton says.
As cities across the nation fortify security and prepare for anything out of the ordinary, Brinton says in the case of St. Joseph, it comes down to a team effort for emergencies in the past and the present.
"We're very blessed here that our city and county work very closely together. So once we're notified about the outage, and once we start to understand what all is involved in it, we would make contact with the American Red Cross and we would start setting up shelters. So we would work as a team and set up shelters and be prepared for however long it took,” Brinton says.
These shelters would be generator powered and would hope to mitigate the stress of a city in complete darkness.
Brinton also recommends homes and families have precautions in place in case of any other disaster.
"So people need to have a plan, need to have an emergency kit and be prepared in case anything happens. The main thing would be to pay attention to your local media and make sure you know what's going on and have information about what you should do,” Brinton says.
Evergy has released statement to KQ2 news and says:
"Evergy continuously monitors and prepares for threats to the grid and other infrastructure.
Evergy embraces the electric utility industry's robust security focus, which has been refined over many years. Investment in the power grid for resiliency and redundancy helps provide reliability against threats and to recover from power outages. Due to the event occurring outside our service area, we wouldn't want to detail our specific preparedness plans from a security perspective."