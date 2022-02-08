Elo and Lowdon advance to April municipal judge election

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph voters have selected who they want to see on the April ballot for municipal judge.
The top two voter-getters were attorney Theodore "Ted" Elo, and attorney Terri Lowdon. Unofficial results showed Elo captured 3,088 votes with Lowdon capturing 2,686 with Jason Soper trailing the other two candidates by 902 votes.
Now, Elo and Lowdon will square off once again in the April general election and only one can emerge victoriously.
Theodore “Ted” Elo has served as an attorney for the City of St. Joseph for close to 19 years. According to Elo’s Campaign page, he ran for the Municipal Judge position because he was, “interested in helping and keeping the community safe, not taking rent money and raising insurance rates.” In addition, he said if elected he would work to change the St. Joseph legal system for the better.
Terri Lowdon is a local attorney working for the same firm, Mark H. Wissehr, since the mid-1980s. Lowdon has served as the St. Joseph bar Association president and was a 2017 nominee for the YWCA Women of Excellence Award for Women in the Workplace. In addition to her legal work, Lowdon has served on the City’s Human Rights Commission and Board of Zoning Adjustment.
Jason Soper serves as an attorney for the City of St. Joseph. During Soper’s legal career he has worked at the Public Defender’s Office, private practice, and taught classes at Missouri Western. In addition to his legal work, Soper has been involved in Boy Scouts, Moila Shrine, Knights of Columbus, and Sertoma Club.