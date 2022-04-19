Elo sworn in as new Municipal Court Judge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A new municipal court judge was sworn in Monday.
Ted Elo was inaugurated as new judge after the previous judge John Boeh, retired after two decades on the bench.
Elo being the former St. Joseph city attorney, said although his time as judge will be a steep learning curve, he is up for the challenge.
"It was an honor to be sworn in following the honor of being elected. Tomorrow morning, 8am. I hear my first cases and look forward to serving the people as the municipal judge for the next four years,” Elo said.