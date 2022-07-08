 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill MO has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri...

Platte River near Agency affecting Buchanan County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

This product along with additional weather and stream information is
available at www.weather.gov/kc/.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Platte River near Agency.

* WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low-lying areas east of Agency begin to
flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 AM CDT Friday the stage was 22.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.9
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Fld   Obs             Forecasts
Location        Stg   Stg   Day/Time  Fri   Sat   Sat
1pm   1am   1pm
Platte River
Agency          20.0  22.4  Fri 7am   22.9  18.3  15.0


&&

Elon Musk tells Twitter he wants out of his deal to buy it

  • Updated
  • 0
Elon Musk Twitter

Elon Musk wants to terminate his $44 billion deal to buy Twitter — the latest in a whirlwind process in which he became the company's biggest shareholder, turned down a board seat, agreed to buy the social media platform and then started raising doubts about going through with the deal.

Musk claimed in a regulatory filing Friday evening that he is ending the deal becuase Twitter is "in material breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement, which was signed in April.

Musk has for weeks expressed concerns, without any apparent evidence, that there are a greater number of bots and spam accounts on the platform than Twitter has said publicly. Analysts have speculated that the concerns may be an attempt to create a pretext to get out of a deal he may now see as overpriced.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for more ...

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

