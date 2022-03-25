Employers discuss ideas to hire and retain more workers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The job market right now shows good outlook for prospective employees across the U.S. But businesses have faced some challenges when it comes to attracting new workers.
So on Friday morning representatives from multiple businesses in the St. Joe and northwest Missouri area had a round-table discussion at Missouri Western State University.
"I think that they were at a point to where everybody realizes that competing for employers is no longer, it's collaborating," Edie Miller of Equus Workforce Solutions said.
Businesses like Altec and Triumph Foods explained to other employers what creative ideas and solutions they've implemented in order to hire and retain more workers.
"There were several employers here, that shared ideas that the employer was like, oh, it's a great idea I never thought about that," Miller said.
Some of the topics discussed were employee assistance programs, hiring convicted felons, offering skill training programs, the benefits of having bilingual staff and how to help employees get to work when they don't have transportation.
"A lot of the employers within our region, they're not aware that there's so many, there's so many agencies out there partners that can help," Miller said.
Miller thinks events like this help spark creative changes in the workforce and learn what ideas might work.
"We're just trying to come together come together and collaborate as employers, but also let the employers know that there's businesses you know, there's agencies out there that can that can help them and their employees become their barriers, whatever it may be," Miller said.
One thing that was also brought up in discussion is the Missouri Job Center offers multiple services to help if you are unemployed and looking for a job.