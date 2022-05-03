"Empty the Shelters" national adoption event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Animal shelters across the country are facing a crisis of overcrowding, prompting a national call for adoption.
The Bissell Pet Foundation is aiming to solve this issue with their "Empty the Shelters" national event.
The St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue is one of more than 275 shelters participating in the national event May 2-8.
By sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25, the goal is to help save the lives of animals and put deserving pets into loving homes.
Humane Educator at the St. Joseph Animal Control & Rescue center Aubrey Silvey says, "We have stayed so full this year, and, in order to save the number of lives we want to save, we have to keep moving animals into homes."
This overcrowding is what made the St. Joseph animal shelter eligible for the grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation, giving them the opportunity to take part in the adoption event.
"We've had such a large number of relinquishes that, in order to keep up with the amount of animals we're taking in, we need to get more adopters." Silvey continues.
With so many potential pets available, the St. Joseph animal shelter urges people to look past the common misconceptions surrounding shelter animals.
"A lot of people might think that they're here because there's something wrong with them or they all have behavior problems and that's just not always the case. We have all kinds of really awesome pets here that would male really great family pets." Silvey says.
Although the overcrowding in the shelter is a crisis, it provides people with a vast number of options of furry friends to choose from.
There are currently over 100 cats and 50 dogs available at the shelter, "ranging from 8-weeks-old to about 10-years-old in every shape, size, and color that you can think of." Silvey adds.
Those looking to adopt and aid in the shelter's mission to find loving homes for animals are welcome at the shelter during regular hours to see which animals are available.
The Bissell Pet foundation has helped more than 83,055 pets find homes in shelters throughout the country with their "Empty the Shelter" adoption event.