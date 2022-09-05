EMS collecting stuffed animals for kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Buchanan County EMS is collecting stuffed animal donations to comfort children in times of crisis.
Buch. Co. EMS spokesperson Andrew King said, "having these stuffed animals is something we can give to kids during these traumatic events," said King." They can give them something to hold on to, something to cuddle and something to help bring a little peace to these chaotic scenes."
EMS is is collecting the animals though the S.A.F.E. non-for-profit organization. Stuffed Animals For Emergencies is designed to help children in crisis situations and to provide comfort.
"So we can take them out and give them the kids. It works really well," King explained. "If a kid is in here, and they're really scared, they're really worked up...maybe it was a car accident and we're taking care of everybody in the vehicle, and they don't know they're in a box full of strangers, we can give them one of these. It really does help calm them down and ease their fears."
They will be collecting donations at Buchanan County EMS, Norty's Bar and Grill and Mr. Big Shots. They are asking for medium sized stuffed animals that are new or gently used.