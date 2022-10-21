End of Week Without VIolence marked by memorial walk

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's the middle of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Friday marks the end of the Week Without Violence brought by the YWCA.
"All week long, we have been talking about how to advocate for victims and survivors of domestic abuse. And so on Friday, we close our week out with a memorial walk to honor those victims of domestic violence," YWCA volunteer and outreach director Traci McChristy said.
After a week long of different events, the culmination was a memorial walk at the Missouri Western State University campus.
"I think the walk shows strength, it shows that it's a long journey for a lot of these people, and that there is an end in sight," McChristy said.
People gathered at the clock tower for the start of the memorial walk at 6 p.m. The reason is to walk with a purpose.
"Recognize that these were victims, their deaths could have been prevented. We just want people to see that, recognize that, learn about their stories because they're important," McChristy said.
The YWCA has a mission of helping survivors of domestic violence and abuse by offering shelter and other services. What they provide can help people stay somewhere safe and get help they need to get back on their feet.
"People always ask, what could they do when it comes to domestic violence, they don't always know, the right step to take or you know, what's appropriate. And so just educating our community on what's available to survivors of abuse and to victims, and to their families is important," McChristy said.
In 2021 the YWCA answered almost 1,500 hotline calls, gave shelter to 247 adults and children and 762 survivors received advocacy services.
"We all have a part that we can play in helping someone through domestic violence or through the situation that they're going through," McChristy said.