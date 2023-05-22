Echo Bluff State Park Hosts Summer Concert Series

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 22, 2023 – Join us at Echo Bluff State Park for our 2023 Summer Concert Series. Bring a blanket or chair to the park’s amphitheater and enjoy a series of free concerts under the stars. The series will feature some returning bands, along with some new groups, but all will provide stellar family entertainment.

All concerts will be held at the amphitheater and start at 8 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

Concert Schedule:

• May 26 – Kirk Pierce: Hailing from Houston, Missouri, Kirk predominantly plays country songs, including originals. His slow, solitary voice is sure to mesmerize.

• May 27 – The Travelin’ Kind Band: This band puts out a 1960s and 1970s vibe with fun, mostly original songs you can sing along to.

• May 28 – Beth Bombara and Band: Making its Echo Bluff debut, this group plays a mixture of jazz and soft rock.

• June 10 – Michael Connors: This barefooted singer from the nearby town of Salem, Missouri, will rock you with fun, energetic classics and originals.

• June 24 – The Current River Band: Just for fun, this family band plays at reunions and invites the park to join in the fun.

• July 1 – Kirk Pierce: If you missed Kirk in May, you have a second chance to see him at the park this summer.

• Aug. 19 – Dixie Union Band: Enjoy a mix of bluegrass and country while listening to this band.

• Sept. 2 – Brandy Lee: This singer-songwriter from Mountain View, Missouri, performs original songs and country staples.

• Sept. 3 – Country Revival – 7 p.m.: This band plays classic country, as implied by the name.

• Sept. 4 – Baker Family – 7 p.m.: This local band tours the country, winning awards and spreading traditional bluegrass along the way.

Echo Bluff State Park is located at 35244 Echo Bluff Drive in Eminence. For more information, call 573-751-5211.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.