Joe Town Mini Golf to add six more attractions at new facility

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Joe Town Mini Golf held a groundbreaking for a new indoor/outdoor facility near the Shoppes at North Village.
The new project will be named Ricky Dean's after Ricky Dean Gilmore, a lifelong St. Joe resident.
The new facility will have six new attractions including batting cages, indoor black light mini golf course, outdoor rock climbing tower, six-person 9D cinema VR hydraulic rides and bumper boats.
Ricky Dean's will also serve authentic gelato, plus full service bar and grill.
The new location will be behind Target and next to the Holiday Inn Express on North Village Drive and Green Acres Road.
The facility will be open to all ages and abilities in December 2022.