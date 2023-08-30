MWSU Golden Griffon Marching Band to Host Band Day for Local High Schools

St. Joseph, MO; The Missouri Western State University's marching band, The Golden Griffons, will be hosting a Band Day for local high school students in St. Joseph on August 31st.
Marching band students from Lafayette, Benton, and Central high schools will rehearse with the MWSU band at 3:45 pm, and after a pizza party in the Looney Complex the bands will head to Spratt Memorial Stadium.
At the stadium the MWSU band will play the fight song at 6:40 pm and will be joined by the high school bands for the National Anthem right before the 7 p.m. kickoff of the Griffon football team's season open match against Central Missouri.
The bands will play pep music in the stands during the first two quarters and the high school bands will be able to watch the MWSU band's halftime performance from field level.
“I did this when I was in high school,” said Dr. Matt Halligan, director of athletic bands. “To be on campus, to march and play with the college band, really meant a lot to me."
Dr. Halligan also expressed the wish to make Band Day an annual event and to expand to other area high schools.