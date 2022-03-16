Entrepreneurship work shop held at MWSU

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western State University is continuing their Entrepreneurship Week with multiple workshops Tuesday for aspiring business owners.
Thinking of creating your own business but don't know where to start?
Thankfully, Missouri Western University's Center for Entrepreneurship is hosting their annual Entrepreneurship Week for aspiring business owners.
By packing 15 workshops into one week, the goal is to give people the opportunity to learn the basics of starting and running a business.
This includes lessons on creating business plans, increasing sales, social media marketing, and much more.
While the workshops are filled with entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds, all have at least one thing in common: dedication.
"They're passionate, and that's what drives them to do this. they feel a calling, this is a dream to own their own business, and that's what we're here for. Because there's so many parts of it that they don't understand, and we've been doing this quite awhile, so we can help them with all the aspects of their business, and that's why we do this. Because it helps our community, it helps the economy, and that's what makes St. Joseph, and the whole region successful,” Annette Weeks, Center for Entrepreneurship, Executive Director said.
While the workshops only last a week, the Center for Entrepreneurship's services are accessible year-round for any business owners seeking guidance.
"We do entrepreneurship week and we put all of these events into one week, but this is what we do year-round. some of those things that are making you a little nervous or you don't quite understand, we can help you with those,” Weeks said.
Although there is a vast variety of entrepreneurs that take part in the workshops, the lessons taught are applicable to everyone, some lessons even transcending past purely the mechanics of business.
"One: being a student in life. constantly learning, constantly finding new resources, and you have to have a little bit of fearlessness. you've got to be willing to go for things and be willing to be rejected and experience failure, in order to find success,” entrepreneur Miranda Mizera said.
Those who are interested in starting their own business are heavily encouraged to take part in events like these and utilize these free resources that the community has provided.
While the logistical side of being a successful entrepreneur can be taught, Miranda says that you can't begin that process if fear is holding you back.
"Just go for it. do not hesitate because the more you sit on that dream, the more you're going to wonder 'what if?' There's no harm in starting. If you fail, then you learn, because I think that every failure is an opportunity to grow,” Mizera said.
If you haven't been able to make it out to a workshop yet, there will be more throughout the remainder of the week.
All events are free and open to the public.
All of the sessions are open to the community and students. Registration is required. You can register online at csb-cfe.missouriwestern.edu or by calling or emailing the Center for Entrepreneurship, 816-271-4283 or entrepreneurship@missouriwestern.edu.