Escaped inmates located and taken into custody

(FARMINGTON, Mo.) The St. Francois County Sheriff's Department reports that all five inmates that escaped from the St. Francois County Jail are back in custody.
On Friday, the department posted on social media that Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The remaining four inmates, Kell McSean, Aaron Sebastian, Dakota Pace, and Lujuan Tucker were all taken into custody in Ohio on Saturday.
The St. Francois County Sheriff's Office says they will continue to work with the U.S. Marshals Service until the inmates are returned back to the county detention center.