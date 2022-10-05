Ethanol as an alternative fuel source

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Part of the agricultural package signed by Governor Parson Wednesday includes incentives for the production and sale of alternative fuels, such as ethanol.
Ethanol is made from corn and other plant materials found in 98% of gasoline in the U.S. and has increased in production over the past twenty years.
“Ethanol has allowed us to replace crude oil and to provide economic benefits. As shown this summer, ethanol has been priced up to $1 per gallon cheaper than gasoline at the wholesale level and up to 30 cents per gallon. And has been a great economic benefit to American consumers across the country,” said J.R. Roesner, Farmer & Board Member of the National Corn Growers Association.
Proponents of Ethanol also expressing its environmental impact compared to fossil fuels.
“Up to a 50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to unblended gasoline. It also provides us the opportunity to replace the toxic aromatics and gasoline that can be harmful. And just provides us with a great avenue for energy independence,” said Roesner.
But there are some downsides to the alternative fuel.
“It's not very efficient. So our industrial agricultural system in the United States uses a lot of pesticides and irrigation. And agricultural systems use a lot of fuel in order to make fuel,” said Dr. Julie Jedlicka, Ph.D., Environmental Studies.
Ethanol may also cause competition between the energy market and the food market.
“Plus, when ethanol started to go into the energy market, it led to a lot of big spikes in the price of corn. And that led to concerns about providing corn as a food source at a constant level. So there's some research that's been done on using other kinds of plant material that could maybe be more efficient,” said Jedlicka.
As the discussion of alternative fuels continues, the future of ethanol remains in the hands of legislators and consumers.
To learn more about ethanol you can visit the U.S. Department of Energy's website here.