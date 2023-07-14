Evergy crews work to restore power across Missouri and Kansas

(MISSOURI) Evergy crews are working to restore power to thousands of customers after severe storms moved across the Midwest on Friday.
According to Evergy, as of 9:30 p.m. on Friday, around 133,000 customers were without power.
The company reports that power has been restored to more than a fourth of the customers impacted by Friday's storm. During the storm's peak, around 186,000 customers were without power.
Evergy also sent out an alert that said, "More than 1,000 people are working on storm restoration, including line and vegetation crews, plus safety and other support teams. We have also reached out to neighboring utilities in Iowa, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri for assistance. We expect restoration in the areas most severely impacted to be a multiday restoration effort. In events with widespread outages, individual estimated restoration times are not available."