Evergy employees volunteering at the Noyes Home for Children

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Evergy employees lending a helping hand to the Noyes Home today as part of their Spread Good Energy Grant.
“We won the grant a couple of weeks back for energizing the community. And they had a volunteer group that came out to help us with our project,” said Chelsea Howlett, Executive Director for Noyes Home for Children.
After receiving the $10,000 grant from Evergy, the Noyes Home got some hands-on help from the company today.
“But they're here to prepare the playground. We have moved dirt, we are still in the process of moving dirt. They helped us clear one of the property lines. It's phenomenal how much they've accomplished in the short time that they've been here,” said Howlett.
This morning, Evergy volunteers got to work to help start construction on the new playground the grant will help fund.
“They like coming out and doing these kinds of things. And again, we want to show a side of every human, we're not just providing electricity, and paying bills. These are people that live in this community that want to give back,” said Royal Turner, Community Business Manager for Evergy.
The volunteers were happy to be there, the Noyes Home grateful for the help.
“Well, it's amazing to see it happen so quickly. And the fact that they're willing to come back and continue to help volunteering, as we meet our goals to raise those funds for the pre K playground is phenomenal. They want to see this project through and we're excited to see it come to fruition,” said Howlett.
The Noyes Home saying Evergy will be coming back for at least one more volunteer day in the coming months.
“They love what everybody does for this, we've done many volunteer projects out here over the years and will continue to support them in the future,” said Turner.
The Noyes Home is still raising funds for the new playground. If you would like to donate you can call the Noyes Home at (816) 232-5650 or visit their website here.