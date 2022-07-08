F-16 Demonstration Team arrives for Tarkio airshow

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) United States Air Force jets roared into St. Joseph this morning as they are making Rosecrans a temporary home this weekend.
“We get to go to all these places that we wouldn't otherwise travel. And kind of like I said, the coolest part about it is getting to take a little piece of the Air Force around the country to places where maybe they've never seen a fighter jet before.”
The F-16 Demonstration Team, led by Captain Aimee “Rebel” Fielder, will take part in the Tarkio airshow being held this Saturday.
The 8-person team is based out of Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina and performs in more than 20 airshows every year across the United States.
“We travel all around the country, and even internationally, and our seven maintainers keep these jets operational while we're on the road with minimal equipment, and minimal manning. So getting to showcase that to the public. And what we do as a team is a huge honor. And then additionally, you know, I get to represent all the wonderful pilots and airmen that I work with on a day to day basis,” Fiedler said.
While most people would think of demonstration teams like the Thunderbirds or the Blue Angels when it comes to Air Force demonstration teams, the Viper Demonstration Team is unique in the way people experience the show.
“The cool thing that kind of sets us apart from other demonstration teams like the Thunderbirds, and the Blue Angels, is that everything I'm doing is going to happen right in front of you. So because the jet is so little, and it's so maneuverable, I'm able to do everything pretty much right in front of your face, and it's very captivating,” Fiedler said.
Captain Fiedler says that people can expect to see her show off the F-16’s power and abilities but should be prepared if they come to the show this weekend.
“I always tell people, it's going to be loud and it's going to be fast. So during the show, you know, plug your ears or bring hearing protection, I will be in and out of afterburner multiple times. And then really, what you're gonna see is, the narration will take you through every single thing that I'm doing as I'm performing the maneuvers. But you'll see me go really fast, you're gonna see me turn really tight, you'll see me accelerate and a climb,” Fiedler said.
Along with showcasing the F-16’s maneuvering capabilities, Captain Fiedler says that she will also be flying in formation with a world war ii era p-51 mustang.
The Tarkio airshow begins at 12 p.m. Saturday, for more information on the show, click the link below.