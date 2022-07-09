F-16 Viper wows spectators at Flying Wingnuts airshow in Tarkio

(TARKIO, Mo.) Tarkio held it's Flying Wingnuts airshow at the Gould Peterson Municipal Airport on Saturday afternoon--bringing in thousands of spectators from the town and even out of state.
"I've flown this show, you know, many, many times. Some years. it's really big, some is small, but we got a great crowd. You know, I would say there's five or six thousand people here. So it's good for the county," Congressman Sam Graves said.
As is typical with an airshow, parked planes were staged around the airport for visitors to get up close for viewing, but the flight demonstrations were the main event.
"People love it and it's very patriotic to be a part of it and see, you know, what, what the Air Force is capable of and they obviously show the Viper up very well. It's one of our premier aircraft in the U.S. Air Force. People love it, it's their favorite," Graves said.
The key to wowing the visitors was the F-16 Viper demonstration for the finale. It's an Air Force jet that has superior capabilities. Lydia Hurst is an organizer of the show and explains how great it is to have it in Tarkio.
"It means so much to our community, it brings us all together. All the volunteers to make this happen--we have to work together or it wouldn't happen. We're just so grateful and it's great because you get to see a lot of people bring in their family members from afar to come back to this event. And it's very heartwarming, we're very proud of it," airshow organizer Lydia Hurst said.
Hurst adds that since the show was canceled for a couple years due to Covid-19 it means a lot to have the show return for the experience it gives to the visitors and the town.
"I think the last one we had was 2019. Obviously we had to take 2020 off and then 2021 we just had a little fly in. So we're really happy to be able to get the air show back in the schedule. And we were really lucky to get such great performers today. We could not have been more thrilled with our lineup today and just the crowd and the support that we've had," Hurst said.
The F-16 Viper also flew in formation with a World War II era P-51 Mustang.