F.O.P. president addresses wire fraud scheme

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The president of the Northwest Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3 has released a statement following the indictment of a St. Joseph police officer and his wife for a $99,000 fraud scheme.
Brad Kerns, the President of NWMO Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, said in a media release Wednesday that after a new leadership team was elected in January 2020, an audit was conducted on the financial books of the organization.
Kerns said the findings were reported to the St. Joseph Police Department and the F.O.P. requested that a neutral department investigate the allegations.
The case was turned over to the FBI for investigation.
"As an organization we will grow from this and continue to support our dedicated members of law enforcement and the communities they serve. This will not deter, nor stop us, from being present and even more dedicated to the communities in which we are present. Several safeguards have been put in place to prevent such incidents from happening again within our organization. We ask that the actions of a very few not overshadow the overall good our members do for the communities they serve," Kerns said in the release.