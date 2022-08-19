F.O.P. protests continue outside city hall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Protests continued outside of city hall here in St. Joseph yesterday.
Members of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3 taking to the picket line for a second day.
Officers protesting low wages and understaffing at the St. Joseph Police Department.
City leaders and F.O.P. officials met Wednesday night for negotiations, but while the F.O.P. said there has been progress, no offer has been made at this time.
“They know where we're at. Obviously, we're out front. And the end result is that we would like to go home and be done. But the community deserves better. And we have to take a stand because we all live here. We all work here. And this is our community too. And we can't sit back and watch it fall apart,” Brendan McGinnis, Vice President, F.O.P. Lodge #3 said.
Following Wednesday night's meeting, mayor John Josendale said he is optimistic and was happy with the conversation.
McGinness added that they will be outside city hall everyday until a reasonable negotiation can be made.
Also saying that the support from the community has been overwhelming.