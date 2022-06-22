Fair on the Square in Savannah returns this weekend

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah's fair on the square returns this weekend.
This year's event features a day full of activities starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday with a bubble fun run.
Other activities include a pedal tractor pull, a magic show, water balloon fight and music by Phil Vandel band.
The evening will also see fire dancers during the band's break.
You can see a full list of activities on your screen and by checking out the Savannah Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.
Wristbands can be purchased for $10 through Friday at Brother's Market, Nodaway Valley Bank, Pasture Cafe, and Wells Bank.
Wristbands will be $15 the day of the event.