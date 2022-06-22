 Skip to main content
Fair on the Square in Savannah returns this weekend

  • Updated
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Savannah's fair on the square returns this weekend.

This year's event features a day full of activities starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday with a bubble fun run.

Other activities include a pedal tractor pull, a magic show, water balloon fight and music by Phil Vandel band.

The evening will also see fire dancers during the band's break.

You can see a full list of activities on your screen and by checking out the Savannah Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page.

Wristbands can be purchased for $10 through Friday at Brother's Market, Nodaway Valley Bank, Pasture Cafe, and Wells Bank.

Wristbands will be $15 the day of the event.

