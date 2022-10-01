Fall outings at Crockett Family Farms Produce

(RUSHVILLE, Ks.) Saturday is the first day of October and the weather has already showed signs of cooler fall temperatures, so Crockett Family Farms Produce in Rushville is getting lots of business.
" We sell lots of pumpkins, gourds, squash, corn stalks, straw bales, indian corn, anything that you would need for your fall decorating needs we have," owner at Crockett Family Farms Produce Andrea Crockett said.
The farm itself grows corn, flowers and pumpkins--one of the signature items for the fall season.
"We have lots of prices and I feel like we have a price that meets everybody's budget, we start the little bitty mini ones for $1. And the pie pumpkin size is about $2 to $2.50 and they range all the way up to about $20," Crockett said.
If you were to go to the farm, you would find lots of pumpkins and fall items for sale, photo opps, a wine bar and activities for families.
"We have lots of toys for the kids just John Deere ride on toys and that sort of thing. We have a few animals, we have chickens, pigs and goats. We also have the winery here on the weekends. Lots of photo opportunities out here and people enjoy that also," Crockett said.
Crockett Family Farms Produce opened for the season back in mid September and will be open through October 31st which is Halloween. So there is still plenty of time to get your oversized or mini pumpkins, fall decor and bright fall colored cox comb flowers.
"We raise an old-fashioned flower called cox comb and we have a field of those and we usually just sell them by the stem but we would be glad to make a bouquet or a vase for someone if it's requested. The mums are already potted, so they're ready to go," Crockett said.
The farm has seen more business on weekends than weekdays but the entire fall season brings in enough business itself.
"It's fall. they're excited. It's a fall outing. It's been so much fun. I think it's just they like to create traditions and that's what is most fun for us to see is the excitement and the returning customers," Crockett said.
If you want to enjoy a nearby pumpkin patch and farm, Crockett Family Farms Produce offers free admission.