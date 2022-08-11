Families grateful for Salvation Army backpack drive

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Families made a stop by Salvation Army Thursday to pick up backups stuffed with school supplies.
The Salvation Army prepped 525 back-to-school bookbags filled with school supply items for parents to get for their children preparing for the start of school.
"We have quite a few people coming in to receive their backpacks," said Major Laura Key of the Salvation Army. "And I think they're very excited about the fact that they can get that, and I'm excited about how many donations we got this year."
The Salvation Army gets their backpack donations from United Ways "Stuff the Bus" event. The event collected 17,851 school supply donations which were used to fill the backpacks.
Landon Robinson, a new parent to the St. Joseph School District was picking up a pair of backpacks for his daughters.
"My wife this morning was looking up stuff on how we can help get through and this turned out to be something we could do," said Robinson.
The couple recently moved from Mississippi to Missouri two months ago. They have a daughters attending 11th and 1st grade. The couple was ecstatic to be handed a Hello Kitty designed bag for their youngest daughter.
"Oh, she's definitely gonna love this! It's perfect, it is perfect for her!" Robinson explained.
"It brings joy to your ears knowing that you can actually help somebody else," said first-year volunteer Dawn Collun.
Major Key said any extra backpacks will be made available at United Way.