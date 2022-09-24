Families tailgate at Missouri Western for family day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Missouri Western is having family weekend and one of the biggest events was tailgating before the Griffons game Saturday night.
Families and fans filled up the parking lots this afternoon before kick-off at 6 p.m.
"Our son Keegan Zars plays and has played for the last six years. He's a senior this year. So we're taking them out with a bang. I love it. His family's like my family and love celebrating with them and seeing that everyone else has their family. It's great support," Elle and Shae Zars and Madison Witmer said.