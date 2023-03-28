Family Center Farm & Home shortage of chicks for the kickoff of spring

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Family Center Farm and Home Manager Mel Bachali said chicks are selling out within two to 36 hours, depending on how late in the day they receive their shipment.
"In three weeks, we have sold two thousand, nine hundred and thirty-nine chicks. The price of eggs has gone up so much, everyone has decided that they're just going to invest in the birds, and get as many eggs as they possibly can and sell them locally or share with friends and family," Bachali said.
Peggy Heinrichs, a local chicken farmer, said it is hard for her to find chicks to restock her existing flock.
"They're very hard to find for right now. You go to TSC or Orscheln's or wherever, and they're just gone. And I don't know why they're buying them up so fast other than the price of eggs," Heinrichs said.
Bachali said heat is the number one priority when it comes to taking care of new chicks.
"You've got to make sure that you have the right heat for your chicks. And one of the best ways to do that is with a heat lamp, but you need to make sure you are using the proper type of lamp. It has a ceramic base. That means whenever you put a heat bulb in there, this will not get too hot and won't melt and cause a fire," Bachali said.
Bachali said it would take a couple of days to a week to get the next shipment of chicks in.