Family Guidance Center opening a Behavioral Health Urgent Care in 2023

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Family Guidance Center has announced the grand opening of a Behavioral Health Urgent Care center.
Staff with the new center said that Behavioral Health Urgent Care will be another service that is offered for people who may not be getting a connection within the mental health resources that are currently available.
Ashley Kautz, the Behavioral Health Urgent Care Director, adds that a service like this is important as there is a limited amount of physicians that are able to offer mental healthcare service.
"So, that's where this service with the Behavioral Health Urgent Care is gonna come in, to fill the gap," said Kautz. "If you run out of meds before you get to that appointment, six months down the road, we're hear for you. We're going to fill that gap, and we're gonna get you to the resources and the appointments that you need within that timeframe."
The Behavioral Health Urgent Care's grand opening is scheduled for April 3, 2023.