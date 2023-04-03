Family Guidance Center's Behavioral Health Urgent Care center officially opens to public

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Family Guidance Center celebrated the grand opening of their Behavioral Health Urgent Care clinic with a ribbon cutting on Friday, March 31.
As of Monday at 7 a.m. the facility is now open and ready to serve the mental health needs of Northwest Missouri.
After two years, many are saying that this clinic has been a long time coming.
"I had tears in my eyes," said FGC trauma-focused therapist Erin Murphy. "I have worked here for 15 years, so every day I have seen the amount of love and dedication that my coworkers have put into the people of this community."
Murphy said that not only is this a meaningful clinic for the community, but for her personally as well.
"I've been dealing with mental health, in my family and with myself, since childhood...So for me, this is about time," said Murphy
While constructing the urgent care facility has been a two-year process, the Co-CEO of Family Guidance Center Kristina Hannon says that this is something they've been wanting for more than a decade.
"There is a significant need, and we saw that even before COVID. We were seeing an increasing need for behavioral health care services, both for kids and for adults," said Hannon. "Being able to open the urgent care, being able to guarantee fast access to care to our community is really a game changer for me."
Many say they are looking forward to having a facility that serves people of all ages, because mental health affects everyone, from children to the elderly.
"We just want to be able to offer those services to everyone, and that is from five all the way up until you're 80 years old, it doesn't matter. If you have a situation and you need help, we're going to be here to help you," said LPN Kalanie Hoffman.
With the addition of a new mental health clinic in St. Joseph, Family Guidance Center hopes to help eradicate the stigmas surrounding mental health and reaching out in times of crisis.
"One of the biggest issues is that stigma, that piece of people saying, 'I don't want people to know I'm depressed. I don't want people to know I'm anxious,' which is why our agency tagline is 'Recover Loudly,'" said Hannon. "We want people in recovery from mental illness, from mental health conditions, from people who have ADHD and who are functioning well, we want them to share that story."
Hannon encourages people to share their mental health journey to help normalize conversations related to mental health.
"A diagnosis should not be something you hide. I mean, you can't open any social media without seeing somebody who's posting a cancer journey or a significant surgery journey. Our mental health journey should be the same. We should put that out there, because every time we do we normalize that conversation," said Hannon.
"The more we create building like this in our community, in the world, the more when we say mental health, we'll just see it like we say cancer or diabetes or blood pressure. It will be no big thing when we hear those two words," said Murphy.
Hoffman says she wants to remind everyone that struggling with mental health is a universal experience, and doesn't make you weak.
"The main thing is that just because you have a mental health condition, that doesn't mean that you're not a person," said Hoffman. "There's nothing wrong with you, everybody goes through things. But at the end of the day, you're still human, you're still a person. And that's what we want to make sure that you realize."
All patients are welcome and will be treated regardless of whether or not they have insurance.
The clinic is located at 4906 Frederick Ave, St Joseph, MO 64506
To call the FGC Behavioral Urgent Care Clinic, call (816) 676-7222