Family loses home after being destroyed by EF-1 tornado Tuesday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph family is left without a home after theirs was destroyed in a severe storm Tuesday night.
"It's just shocking. It's just you don't expect this thing to happen," homeowner Beth Donaldson said.
The National Weather Service confirms it was an EF-1 tornado that ripped through this house and the family says their home is a total loss. Beth Donaldson says her family has lived in this home for eight years, and that it's hard to believe this even happened to them.
"It's just unreal that it even happened for one. The sirens were going off three different times. And just like St. Joe, anybody else that's lived here your whole life, you know that nothing happens like this," Donaldson said.
She describes the moment when the storm got worse; it all happened around 8:30 p.m.
"But then there was just a very weird sound in the air. And it was a weird rumbling sound. The power went out. And we immediately ran to the back bathroom. And we just heard a large boom and a ripping sound. I walked maybe three or four stairs up and I could see the sky. There was no roof at all," Donaldson said.
One of their neighbors was home during the tornado too, but their home received hardly any damage compared to what this family is dealing with.
"Our house is standing fine, and theirs is not. It's pretty, that's scary. Just to think that it can be that random. But I don't know it's just crazy and kinda still shocking," neighbor Bridget Jobes said.
Beth says they took off to her parent's house for the rest of the night, came back in the morning and saw just how bad it really was.
"Even looking at it today doesn't even look the same as it did last night. We didn't lock the door just left and that was it. And then come back to this this morning. Devastating," Donaldson said.
She says after this nightmare you can always make a new home. But what really matters is that all of her family is safe and nobody was hurt.
"So the house is just a house is that we can rebuild a house that that my kids are safe and that nobody was hurt. That's all that matters to me. I care less about the building it's my family. We're gonna live in a hotel it'll suck but we'll get through it," Donaldson said.
The American Red Cross says it's responding to help the family. The St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery behind the house also sustained some damage outside on gravesites.