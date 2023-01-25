Family of Savannah Domann reacts to Ayala sentencing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Steven Ayala, the man that pled guilty to a fatal DWI crash on January 14, 2022 that killed Savannah Domann and her unborn baby Raydyn Kay Erickson, was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday.
After more than a year since the accident, Savannah's younger sister Morgan Domann said she was overwhelmed by the verdict.
"It's about time," Domann said. "We have been strung along in more ways than one, and by multiple different people and by prosecutors who have told us that we will probably not get more than 10 years for my sister and her baby."
The victim impact statements were Savannah and Raydyn's family's final plea for justice.
"It was our last chance to say what we needed," said Savannah's mother Stacey Armfield. "All he saw was pictures of her and then the tragic video. He didn't know Savannah, and I needed him to know her like I did. I needed that to make the impact...to get him to understand our loss."
Despite being told countless times that Ayala receiving the maximum sentence was highly unlikely, Savannah's family was determined to keep fighting for justice.
"We were consistent and we fought for the justice that we did get to have...we weren't going to let anyone tell us that we couldn't receive the max for Savannah and Raydyn," said Domann.
Savannah's family is thankful to Judge Patrick Robb for giving Ayala the maximum sentence allowed by law, but they are still left feeling like it will never be enough.
"48 hours later...I'm kind of angry still, because I feel as if he killed two people and 15 years is not enough," Domann said. "Obviously, I don't think any amount of years is enough...so I still get angry about it."
Savannah's family hoping their case will bring attention and change to policy that prevents a longer sentence in cases like Savannah's where more than one person is killed.
"I know that this is probably the most justice we can get for them because of the law, but I'm just hoping that maybe from here we can make a difference in the law and changing it and amending it," said Domann. "If Savannah and Raydyn's story can change the way someone else has to go through this and how their family gets justice, that's justice as well for our family."
The gallery at the Buchanan County Courthouse was filled with family, friends, and community members who showed their support for Savannah by wearing pink.
"It made me feel really good to know that she touched a lot of people's lives and that everyone was keeping up with the story, trying to just support the family and get justice for the tragedy," Domann said.
During his victim impact statement, Savannah's partner and Raydyn's father Chris Erikson described January 14th of 2022 as the worst day of his life, and said that he now now a shell of who he used to be.
"I should have a tattoo with my daughter's due date, not the day she died," Erickson said.
Savannah's father said to Judge Patrick Robb that coping with the loss of his daughter and unborn granddaughter is like "putting together a puzzle with a missing piece."
The family says that they plan to continue to have a Jeep ride every March and a volleyball tournament every June in memory of Savannah.