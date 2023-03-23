Family of seven displaced after an early morning fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Firefighters at Saint Joseph fire station eleven had a busy evening Wednesday, and into Thursday morning due to two house fires.
The first occurred at at an abandoned house on the 900 block of South 15th Street, no electrical or gas was connected to the property and it was a total loss.
The second fire actually sent crews out twice.
Around 8 am, a 911 call came in of a person having trouble breathing at 2700 South 22nd Street. This is the location crews had responded to just after 5:30 this morning.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, fire was coming out of a side window.
It wasn't clear at first if the 7-member family who lived there were safe, until they were located in the alleyway behind the house.
Saint Joseph Fire Inspector Robert Blizzard determined the cause of that fire to be electrical in nature. The American Red Cross is attempting to assist the family, who also has five dogs.