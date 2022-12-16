Family searching for missing St. Joseph man

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A northwest Missouri family is asking for help in locating 53-year-old Forrest Ramseier, known as Rob. He was last seen Dec. 6.
According to his family, Forrest Ramseier left work at American Walnut Dec. 6 and went to a friends house. That friend reportedly drove him to a house in the area of 11th and Sycamore streets. He was last seen wearing jeans and a dark blue coat.
London Ramseier, his daughter, said people have been searching all over St. Joseph to find him.
"One of his coworkers . . . has been out looking for him every single day. Monday I took a two-hour lunch break, and we went to all of his usual spots and asked a whole bunch of people in the street and gas stations he frequents, that kind of thing, and asked around. . . . Nobody's seen him since Tuesday," London Ramseier said.
He reportedly hasn't been to work since Dec. 6 and didn't pick up his check, which London Ramseier said is unusual.
"It's even out of character for him to miss three days of work, I mean, without telling somebody," London Ramseier said. "He'll miss work, but he usually tells somebody what's going on."
"And even if he was sick, he'd go in on a Friday and pick up his check," his ex-wife Rona Miller said.
Miller said even the smallest information about Forrest Ramseier could help find him.
"I know he's a good person, and we just want him to be OK," Miller said. "We want to make sure he's OK. And at this point, I don't know about that."
If you have seen Forrest Ramseier or have tips on his location, call the St. Joseph Police Department.