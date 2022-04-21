Family struggles to find new home after losing house in fire

(MAYSVILLE, Mo.) A Maysville family is left homeless after a house fire last week.
"Oh jeez. I just wish that we could find a home here in town but I know that's not possible. But we are just trying to find what we can," Alix Ewing said.
The fire started from an electrical problem inside the home they rented, and the family didn't know it possibly had faulty wiring.
"My fiance was upstairs and he sees he heard the crackle in the wall. And then he smelled smoke. And then he came running downstairs, and then we ended up losing all power to the house. So that's when I got him out. And then we went in and tried to get everything that we could," Ewing said.
The fire started a little after 6 p.m. and it took firefighters about seven hours to get it completely put out.
"Yeah, I don't think it was until like one o'clock when they got it completely out in the morning," Ewing said.
The support from the community has been tremendous, including the start of two GoFundMe's to help.
"It was amazing, a lot of people donated a lot of stuff, and I'm just grateful," Ewing said.
Alix says they don't want to leave Maysville, but trying to find somewhere to live in town has been difficult.
"It's been hard because there's we looked in Cameron and in St. Joe, and just areas and St. Joe, that's for me, it's just not in good areas. So I really don't want to move there. But it's been hard in the struggle. We're getting through it day by day," Ewing said.
If you would like to donate to help the family with recovery costs, click the links below.