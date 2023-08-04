Fan's death at Chiefs Training Camp caused by "cardiac-related issue"

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care announced that cardiac-related issues resulted in the death of Jessica Tangen, 43, at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp on Sunday.
In a news release, Mosaic officials said that Tangen's family wanted to share additional information on the cause of death.
Tangen's nine-year-old daughter, Kyla, sat down with Mosaic Life Care to discuss her mother.
"She was a brave, caring woman. She worked hard, but my favorite thing was how hard she worked. She always, I mean, always come home with a smile on her face," Kyla said.
Kyla also talked about her mom's love for the Chiefs and thanked everyone who has offered their condolences.
A trust has been established in Kyla's name. Donations can be sent to the Union State Bank of Horton. Online donations can be made here.