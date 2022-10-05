Farmers impacted by climate and inflation this harvest season

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Weather conditions, supplies and equipment are some of the key parts to farming. Now it's harvest season and some farmers have explained what an impact climate and inflation have had on their jobs and their crops.
Tyler Schwader grows corn and soybeans and raises cattle in St. Joseph. He says despite getting more rain earlier in the farming season instead of evenly throughout the months, his crops have done well.
"You know, the drought, it's dry right now in the fall, which makes it great to get your crops out. You can drive anywhere you want and you know, we had pretty good moisture," farmer Tyler Schwader said.
Tim Gach grows the same crops and also raises cattle. He explains the climate has had mostly the same impact overall this year.
"Rain every now and then never hurts anything, you know. But northwest Missouri, I think we've been pretty fortunate. People I've talked to have all said that. Their crops, they seem to be pretty pleased with how they're turning out," president of Buchanan County Farm Bureau Tim Gach said.
However both agree that inflation is painful. The price of diesel fuel for equipment, cost of parts and fertilizer has shot up tremendously. It hurts the checkbook.
"Fertilizer costs for us are 300% higher than last year. Same way with seed, same with chemicals. Parts for your equipment are very expensive. If you're working and something breaks down, first of all, you have to hope that they have the part, and then paying for that part. And then if you have to have labor to come out and do that, that's even a greater expense," Gach said.
As the inflation rate continues to go up, Schwader and Gach hope for the best crop yield possible this year as they finish harvesting.
"It's a ton. I mean, we started out last year at a buck and a half and now we're at four and a half. So it takes a lot of fuel to run this equipment and run an operation. So it all takes a bite," Schwader said.