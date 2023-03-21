Farmington, Mo. police, MSHP issue Endangered Person Advisory

(MISSOURI) The Farmington Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 12-year-old.
According to police, Lisa Mae-Gladys Pierce is believed to have went missing from 723 Maple Street in Farmington between 7:30 p.m. on Monday and 12:42 a.m. on Tuesday.
Lisa is believed to have left on foot with her alleged boyfriend, David Allen Jennings, 18.
Police say Lisa has a diminished mental capacity and may not be able to make rational decisions.
Jennings possibly has relatives in the St. Joseph area and the two could be en route to area with an unknown route of travel, according to police.
Lisa is 5'3" with black hair, blue eyes, and has a burn mark on her left wrist. Lisa was last seen wearing a black hooding with "JT" in white letters and jeans with holes in them.
Jennings is 5'7" with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black hoodie, and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the Farmington Police Department at (573) 431-3131.