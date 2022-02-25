Fastgas presents check to Salvation Army

St. Joseph Fastgas presented a generous check to the Salvation Army earlier today.
During the week of December 19th-25th, Fastgas stores in St. Joseph pledged 3¢ of every gallon to the 2021 Salvation Army Christmas fund-raising effort. This is the 23rd year fastgas has participated with Christmas Campaign.
These funds of over $4,600 will go directly towards the Salvation Army's Booth Center, providing temporary emergency shelter to homeless families with minor children.
"So today we came, Jeff Bachman and myself came to present the check to the salvation army. The customers in our community are the ones that support us so we want to support the community as well," said
Robin Caton, Director of Retail Operations at St. Joe Petroleum & Fastgas.
Fastgas also donated funds from their store in Stewartsville to the Ministry Alliance Organization, keeping the donations local in the community.