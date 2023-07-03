 Skip to main content
Fatal Car Crash in Gentry County

By: Nicole Scott

Gentry County, MO; According to a report from the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop H, troopers responded to a single car crash yesterday at 3 pm. 

According to the report, the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler 2017, was traveling eastbound on highway 36 when it went off of the road into the embankment.

At that point the vehicle hit a field entrance and went airborne, overturning several times before coming to a stop on its wheels on the south side of the roadway. 

A teenage passenger was pronounced deceased at almost 5 pm that night at Mosiac Medical Center in Albany, Missouri. 

The other two passengers, Angela Beaty (43), and Dusin Beaty (46), received serious injuries. 

