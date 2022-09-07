Fatal DWI suspect appears in court

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The suspect charged in a fatal crash on the Belt Highway earlier this year appearing in court Tuesday.
The trial setting for Steven Ayala was set for Tuesday, but was pushed to a later date.
Ayala has been charged with a DWI death of another that was not a passenger.
On January 14, police say that Ayala was driving a vehicle on the Belt Highway when he crashed into 26-year-old Savannah Domann, killing her and her unborn baby.
Ayala's next court appearance is set for September 16.