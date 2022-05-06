Fatal shooting suspect arrested in Arkansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in April has been arrested.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, Xavier M. Lopez was arrested in Fort Smith, Arkansas by local authorities.
St. Joseph police had been working with the United States Marshals Service to locate Lopez for two Buchanan County warrants.
One was for unlawful use of a weapon while the second was for second degree murder in relation to the shooting at 28th and Messanie in which 17-year-old Brayden Hendrix was killed.
Lopez was taken into custody late Thursday night after a short foot pursuit during which Lopez brandished a handgun and threw it into a ditch while running from officers.
Lopez was transported to the Sebastian County jail to await extradition back to Missouri.