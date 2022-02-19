Fatality after train collides with car Saturday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is dead and another seriously injured after a train and a vehicle collided on late Saturday afternoon.
Sgt. Wayne Byrom with the St. Joseph Police Department says a little after 4 p.m. officers responded to a single car accident involving a train. The accident was near Waterworks Road. When they arrived, one person was pronounced dead on scene and another person was transported with life-threatening injuries.
Sgt. Byrom says the traffic unit is currently taking care of the investigation and trying to figure out what led to the accident. Police also want to remind drivers to be cautious when approaching railroad crossings.
Sgt. Byrom also says the railroad company has stopped all train traffic on the tracks for the time being and will be through the investigation.
Police are still trying to notify family members of the people involved in the accident and getting the car towed away.
Police say Waterworks Road will likely be blocked off for at least another hour or more.
This is an on-going investigation and police are not releasing any more information at this time. We will continue to give updates as we receive them.